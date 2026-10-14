Barkley (hamstring) officially didn't practice Wednesday.

Barkley has yet to mix into drills since suffering a right hamstring injury in the early stages of the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Rams. Head coach Nick Sirianni expressed hope Monday that Barkley will return to action Sunday against the Panthers, suggesting it's possible he gets back on the practice field by Friday. Until that happens, though, Barkley likely is trending toward another absence in Week 6, which would leave Philadelphia's backfield in the hands of Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele with Will Shipley (foot) set for a multi-week stay on the sideline.