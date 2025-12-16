Barkley was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report due to a stinger.

Barkley is tending to a stinger in the aftermath of the Eagles' 31-0 win over the Raiders this past Sunday, when he rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries and added two catches for 14 yards on three targets. Assuming he can mover past the neck issue in the coming days, Barkley will be in line for another favorable matchup this Saturday against Washington's 28th-ranked run defense.