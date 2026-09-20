Barkley said after Sunday's 24-20 win at Tennessee that he feels "alright," but he'll undergo an MRI after missing a portion of the game due to a stinger, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Barkley was diagnosed with a stinger after the Eagles' first offensive play of the game and missed the rest of the first half, but he was able to return after halftime, finishing with four carries for nine yards and one catch (on two targets) for 11 yards. Meanwhile, Tank Bigsby paced the backfield with 15 touches for 38 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD, and fellow RB Will Shipley turned nine touches into 29 total yards. If Barkley ends up missing any time, Bigsby likely would be the primary beneficiary, but Shipley also figures to have a role in Philadelphia's offense.