Head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that he had no update on the status of Barkley (shoulder) heading into the Eagles' first practice of the week, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Sirianni noted that the Eagles will release their initial Week 3 injury report following Thursday's practice, when it will be known whether Barkley is operating with any restrictions after he dealt with a stinger during this past Sunday's win over the Titans. The stinger kept him out for most of the first half, but he returned to the field for the start of the third quarter. However, Barkley didn't operate as a three-down player for the rest of that contest, finishing with four carries for nine yards to go with an 11-yard reception on two targets over just 12 total snaps.