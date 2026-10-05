Coach Nick Sirianni said, "We'll see," Monday afternoon when asked about Barkley's new hamstring injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. "We'll have more answers Wednesday for you probably with that stuff," Sirianni added.

Barkley injured his hamstring in the opening minutes of Sunday's eventual loss to the Rams and wasn't able to return to action. Tank Bigsby was the biggest beneficiary of Barkley's absence, but he exited late with a lower-body issue that will require core muscle surgery and a stint on IR, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With Barkley's status uncertain, the Eagles currently host one healthy running back (Will Shipley) on the active roster, while Jaydon Blue, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are options to be bumped up from the practice squad.