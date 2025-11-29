Barkley rushed the ball 13 times for 56 yards in Friday's 24-15 loss to the Bears. He did not record a catch on two targets.

Barkley was fairly efficient on the ground in a change from his recent form, as six of his 13 carries went for at least five yards. However, with the Eagles trailing for much of the game, Barkley saw limited volume, leading to a muted stat line. He also failed to record a reception for the first time this season. Overall, this marked Barkley's ninth performance in 12 games this season with 60 rushing yards or fewer, and he hasn't found the end zone since Week 8.