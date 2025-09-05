Barkley rushed 18 times for 60 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for 24 yards in the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

In what was his first taste of game action since the Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs in February, Barkley often found running room hard to come by against a game Cowboys front seven. While the defending rushing champion's longest run of the night was only 16 yards, Barkley still made an impact via a 10-yard rushing touchdown shortly before halftime, as well as some productive work as an outlet receiver. Barkley was outgained in rushing yards by Jalen Hurts (62 yards), but that should be a rare occurrence moving forward. Another marquee matchup awaits Week 2, as the Eagles visit the Chiefs for a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, Sept. 14.