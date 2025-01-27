Barkley rushed 15 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns while catching one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Barkley broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run on Philadelphia's first offensive play, providing an emphatic counter to Washington's 18-play opening drive, which resulted in a field goal. His next carry also went for a touchdown, as Barkley capped the second Eagles drive with a four-yard score after the passing game got them close. He was tripped up at the 1-yard line after a 22-yard run in the third quarter on a drive that was capped by Jalen Hurts' third rushing touchdown of the game, but Barkley got a third rushing score of his own on a four-yard run in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia tacked on a seventh rushing touchdown from rookie Will Shipley down the stretch after the game was well in hand. Barkley's dream first season in Philadelphia -- both in terms of personal and team accomplishments -- will culminate in a trip to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9.