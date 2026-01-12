Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Tops 100 yards in playoff loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barkley rushed 26 times for 106 yards and caught three of six targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card game loss to the 49ers.
Barkley ripped off a 29-yard run on Philadelphia's second offensive play to help set up a one-yard Dallas Goedert rushing touchdown on the team's first drive, and the star running back topped 100 yards on the ground after doing so in only three of 16 regular-season games. Despite Barkley's best efforts, he suffered his first playoff loss in an Eagles uniform after winning Super Bowl LIX in his first season with the team. Barkley remains one of the league's best running backs and should maintain a workhorse role for the Eagles in his age-29 season.
