Barkley (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys, is "trending toward playing," Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Though No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Week 7 contest, the Eagles are expected to get one of their other top playmakers in Barkley back in action following a two-game absence. Barkley participated in practice throughout the week, turning in limited sessions Thursday and Friday before upgrading to full activity Saturday. Assuming his hamstring checks out fine while warming up Monday, Barkley's availability should be confirmed when the Eagles release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.