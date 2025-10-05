Barkley rushed six times for 30 yards and brought in all three targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Barkley's extremely sparse rushing volume was especially alarming considering game script never dictated that they turn away from the run. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year only salvaged his fantasy day with an impressive 47-yard touchdown grab to cap off the opening possession of the second half, and his carry total was his first in single digits in a non-injury-shortened game since Week 15 of the 2023 season while he was still with the Giants. Barkley's receiving score was his first trip to the end zone in a pass-catching capacity this season, and an atypically rested Barkley should be set for much more work in a Week 6 road matchup against his old New York teammates on Thursday night.