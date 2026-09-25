Barkley (stinger) said Friday that he's "feeling good" this week and will wear protective gear around his neck during Monday's contest at Chicago, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Barkley also relayed that he underwent an MRI earlier this week on his left shoulder to ensure there wasn't additional damage after he sustained a stinger in this past Sunday's win in Tennessee. He officially was a limited participant Thursday and took part in Friday's session, but unless he logs a full practice either Friday or Saturday, he seems destined to be tagged with a designation ahead of Week 3 action.