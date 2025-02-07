Barkley was named the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

Barkley had a remarkable first season in Philadelphia, turning 345 carries into 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while also catching 33 of 43 targets for 278 yards and two touchdowns over 16 regular-season games. The running back became the ninth player all-time to surpass 2,000 rushing yards and he edged out the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Derrick Henry for OPOY. Barkley and his Eagles squad will look to knock off the back-to-back champion Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.