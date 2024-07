The Eagles placed Davis (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

There's no word on the nature or severity of Davis' injury as of now, but the 24-year-old is still eligible to practice or play at any point throughout the preseason. Davis spent most of his 2023 campaign on the Saints' practice squad injured list, and he'll fight for a depth role in the Eagles' wide receiver room once he returns to full health.