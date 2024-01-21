Leonard bounced back from an injury-filled 2022 season to record 88 tackles in 14 regular-season games split between the Colts and Eagles.

Back issues limited Leonard to three games in 2022, but while he proved his health early in the year with the Colts, he was nonetheless cut in late November. He landed with the Eagles, where he played the last five games of the season. While the fact that he remained on the field was certainly encouraging, he was nowhere near the playmaker he was back in 2021, when he forced eight fumbles and recovered two more. Leonard didn't force nor recover a fumble this season, nor did he intercept a pass, and he finished with just 1.0 sack.