Leonard signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Monday.

After being formally waived by the Colts on Nov. 21, Leonard met with both the Cowboys and Eagles last week and weighed offers from both NFC teams. The 28-year-old ultimately decided to commit to Philadelphia, where he should settle into an every-down role at linebacker. Though Leonard -- a three-time first-team All-Pro selection -- may no longer be at peak form after undergoing a pair of back surgeries since June 2022, he still possesses the ranginess to thrive in pass coverage and plug up running lanes. He should provide a quality upgrade over incumbent middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who struggled to contain running back Christian McCaffrey in Sunday's 42-19 loss to San Francisco.