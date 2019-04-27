The Eagles selected Miller in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 138th overall.

Miller started 24 games the past two seasons and cranked out 78 tackles including 26 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. In Philadelphia, the Penn State product will have a hard time finding playing time as a rookie in an edge rotation that includes a plethora of options, including Brandon Graham, Chris Long, Derek Barnett and Vinny Curry. However, Long is reportedly contemplating retirment and Curry is playing on a one-year deal, so Miller could push for a prominent role as soon as next season.