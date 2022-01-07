site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Cleared from injury report
RotoWire Staff
Bradley (shoulder) is no longer on the Eagles' injury report for Thursday.
Bradley missed Week 16 against the Giants with the injury caused by a car accident. Now that he's been cleared from the injury report, he should be ready to go Saturday against the Cowboys.
