Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Out against Giants
RotoWire Staff
Dec 9, 2022
Bradley (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Bradley was unable to practice throughout the week due to his hamstring injury and will be sidelined for the first time this season. He's played exclusively on special teams, tallying seven total tackles across 12 games.
