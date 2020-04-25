Play

Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Philly selects in sixth round

The Eagles selected Bradley in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

Bradley (6-foot-1, 235) is a bit light and didn't post big tackle numbers at Temple, but he's very athletic (4.51-second 40, 121-inch broad jump) and should offer the Eagles special teams utility at the least.

Our Latest Stories