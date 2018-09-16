Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Active in Week 2
Gibson (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers.
Gibson was listed as questionable coming into the contest, but he'll suit up and serve as the No. 4 receiver versus Tampa on Sunday behind the top trio of Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace and DeAndre Carter, as well as the primary kick returner.
More News
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Plays just six snaps on offense•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Likely to open season as No. 3 wideout•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Expected to start as kick returner•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.