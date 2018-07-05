Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Appears much improved
Gibson looked much more comfortable during May and June practices heading into his second season, Nick Fierro of The Morning Call reports.
A fifth-round pick last year, Gibson struggled with drops and route running throughout offseason practices and training camp, but the Eagles saw just enough potential to keep him on the 53-man roster as a healthy scratch for most of the season. He did play 17 snaps on offense and 43 on special teams over the final six weeks of the regular season, and he apparently looks much better while preparing for his second pro campaign. Gibson may even get a shot to compete with Mack Hollins for the No. 4 receiver job, which will equate to the No. 3 role early in the season if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) isn't available. Of course, there's also some chance Gibson ends up in a tooth-and-nail battle for a roster spot if his offseason progress doesn't continue into training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Landry
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Aaron Jones gets two-game suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Green Bay backfield with Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
It's OK to start your PPR draft with three running backs. It may even be advisable if you have...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Picking from No. 2 overall in PPR is a piece of cake -- you'll start with either Todd Gurley...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
PPR isn't Ezekiel Elliott's best format, but if he's there for you at No. 4 you shouldn't pass...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 3 overall spot in a PPR league,...