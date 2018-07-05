Gibson looked much more comfortable during May and June practices heading into his second season, Nick Fierro of The Morning Call reports.

A fifth-round pick last year, Gibson struggled with drops and route running throughout offseason practices and training camp, but the Eagles saw just enough potential to keep him on the 53-man roster as a healthy scratch for most of the season. He did play 17 snaps on offense and 43 on special teams over the final six weeks of the regular season, and he apparently looks much better while preparing for his second pro campaign. Gibson may even get a shot to compete with Mack Hollins for the No. 4 receiver job, which will equate to the No. 3 role early in the season if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) isn't available. Of course, there's also some chance Gibson ends up in a tooth-and-nail battle for a roster spot if his offseason progress doesn't continue into training camp.