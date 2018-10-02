Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Barely on field in loss
Gibson played just three offensive snaps and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Titans.
On the plus side, he played three times as many snaps on offense as he did the previous week. With the recent return of Alshon Jeffery and signing of Jordan Matthews, Gibson is more buried on the depth chart than ever.
More News
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Sees just one snap in loss•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Active in Week 2•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Plays just six snaps on offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.