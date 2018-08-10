Gibson snatched two of three targets for 77 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh.

Gibson sprinted right past Steelers corner Dashaun Phillips shortly before halftime, snagging a 63-yard touchdown to bring Philly within a point. Gibson has reportedly taken some strides in camp after nabbing just two passes in 2017. Whether that progress results in a roster spot likely depends on how many receivers the Eagles end up carrying into the season.