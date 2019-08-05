Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Dealing with foot injury
Gibson left Sunday's practice due to a right foot injury, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
The details surrounding Gibson's injury are unclear at this time, but it was serious enough to force him off the practice field. Consider Gibson day-to-day until the Eagles can provide another update on his status.
