Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Diagnosed with ankle injury
Gibson is dealing with an ankle injury, and is considered week-to-week, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Gibson had been dealing with a foot injury in recent days, and will likely continue to be sidelined. This news will hurt Gibson's chances as he tries to make the team as a depth receiver and on special teams.
