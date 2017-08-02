Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Dropping passes down depth chart
Gibson is having "almost unprecedented" difficulty catching passes this pre-season, David Murphy of the Philadelpia Inquirer reports.
This news could cost the Eagles' fifth-round pick from this past draft a roster spot if he doesn't resolve the issue quickly. There are already five wide receivers solidly ahead of him on the depth chart, and Marcus Johnson is having a much better camp so far. If the West Virginia product doesn't turn it around quickly, it is unlikely he will make the 53-man roster. The Eagles only kept five WR on the team last year, and almost certainly won't be keeping seven heading into 2017 unless Gibson proves he can dependably meet at least the basic needs of his position.
