Gibson will return kicks against the Falcons on Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Gibson, who only nabbed two passes in 2017, secured a spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster after catching nine passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns over three preseason games. In addition to returning kicks, it wouldn't be a surprise if Gibson were to see action in three-wideout sets as long as Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) remains sidelined.

