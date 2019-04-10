Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Faces tough path to roster spot
Gibson faces added competition for a roster spot after the Eagles signed former AAF wideouts Charles Johnson and Greg Ward, NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt reports.
Ward is a familiar face who spent most of 2017 on the Philadelphia practice squad, while Johnson has no history with the team but did lead the AAF in catches and receiving yards. A 2017 fifth-round pick, Gibson was active for 15 games in 2018, playing 151 snaps on special teams and just 64 on offense. He'll compete with Johnson, Ward, Mack Hollins (groin), Braxton Miller and a few other players for what likely will be two or three roster spots. Alshon Jeffery (ribs), DeSean Jackson (Achilles) and Nelson Agholo are locked in atop the Eagles' depth chart at wide receiver.
