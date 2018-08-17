Gibson snatched five of six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Patriots.

Gibson put Philly on the board with a four-yard touchdown grab off of a double-move in the second quarter. He later connected with Nate Sudfeld for a 57-yard pass down the sideline, his second catch of at least 50 yards in as many weeks. Gibson is competing for a spot down the depth chart for an Eagles team rich with receiving talent. When decision time comes, it's hard to argue with pairing Carson Wentz with a target capable of beating one-on-one coverage like Gibson.