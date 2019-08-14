Gibson (ankle) cleared waivers and reverted to the Eagles' injured reserve Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gibson's was considered week-to-week right after the injury, so it is unclear if he suffered any type of setback. Once he returns to full health he and the team could reach an injury settlement to allow him to find a new opportunity or else he will be sidelined for the season.

