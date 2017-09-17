Play

Gibson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt versus the Chiefs, the team's official site reports.

The 2017 fifth-round pick will have the inactive tag for the second time in as many weeks to open the season. Gibson has a ways to go to shed the label, as he currently sits sixth on the Eagles' wide receiver depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories