Gibson's undisclosed injury is not believed to be serious, Dave Zangaro of NBC Philadelphia reports.

Gibson was able to watch practices from the sideline during the Eagles' recent minicamp according to Zangaro, who believes the 24-year-old will be healthy and ready by the time training camp rolls around. He'll need every edge he can get then, as he faces steep competition for a roster spot where either he or Mack Hollins is at best fifth on Philadelphia's wide-receiver depth chart. Gibson, the West Virginia product, has an advantage over his competition though, that being special-teams ability, which allowed him to log time on the field in all but one game last season.