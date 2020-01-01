Play

Gibson (ankle) signed with the Eagles on Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Gibson last played an NFL game in 2018 for the Eagles, as he caught just one pass for 48 yards over 15 games. The 24-year-old will add depth to the Eagles' injury-riddled receiving corps.

