Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Just one catch in 2018
Gibson hauled in just one of his three targets for 48 yards while playing 15 games this season.
Gibson saw double-digit offensive snaps in a game just once in 2018, but the acquisition of Golden Tate almost completely relegated the West Virginia product to special teams in the second half. He would see just four plays on offense after the Eagles' Week 9 bye. Even with Tate and Mike Wallace (ankle) set to test free-agent waters this offseason, the 23-year-old will still have an uphill battle to playing time in 2019 behind Alshon Jeffery (ribs), Nelson Agholor, and possibly Mack Hollins (groin) or any additional receivers brought into the fold.
