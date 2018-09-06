Gibson is expected to serve as the Eagles' No. 3 wide receiver Thursday against the Falcons, Tommy Lawlor of the Eagles' official site reports.

Gibson already appeared locked into the assignment for Week 1 after Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin) were officially ruled out Tuesday, but he could have an opportunity to stick in three-wideout sets beyond the season opener. The Eagles moved Hollins to injured reserve Thursday and Jeffery is no lock to suit up Week 2 against the Buccaneers, opening the door for Gibson to gain some early fantasy appeal after a strong preseason. Gibson will likely need to perform well in his initial snaps to maintain a consistent role on offense, however, as veteran wideout Markus Wheaton and rookie tight end Dallas Goedert loom as options to absorb additional targets while Jeffery and Hollins are sidelined.

