Gibson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Gibson's injury could help to explain why he only played six offensive snaps in the season opener against the Falcons. A preseason standout, Gibson had looked in line for an important offensive role with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin) sidelined, but was not targeted a single time in the Eagles' victory -- though he did return two kicks for 43 yards. The 24-year-old will look to get healthy in time for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, and attempt to earn an increased offensive role while the opportunity for targets remains.

