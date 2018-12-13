Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Limited in practice
Gibson (wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Gibson is managing a wrist injury of undisclosed severity, putting his status for Sunday's tilt against the Rams in Question. The second-year wideout has seen only target all season, so his tentative absence would be unlikely to have a large impact on Philadelphia's offense. If Gibson were to miss any time, Wendell Smallwood would slot in as the Eagles' top kick returner.
