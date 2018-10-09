Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Makes lone target count in loss
Gibson reeled in his only target for 48 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.
Gibson caught the deep ball, his first catch of the year, early in the second quarter to get the Eagles into Minnesota territory and set up a field goal. While the 23-year-old tripled his playing time for the second consecutive week, that amounted to just nine offensive snaps on the day. Perhaps the big gain will lead to more playing time Week 6 against the Giants.
