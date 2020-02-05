Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Makes only appearance in playoffs
Gibson played in just one game during the 2019 season, logging two offensive and 11 special teams snaps in the Eagles' Wild Card loss to Seattle.
Prior to rejoining the Eagles for the postseason, Gibson had been on the Browns practice squad all year. His only contribution was drawing a pass interference penalty on the team's last drive of the game. With Philadelphia almost certain to get healthier while also prioritizing their receiving corps in the offseason, it is likely the 24-year-old will be employed on someone's practice squad again in 2020.
