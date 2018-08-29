Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Making case for Week 1 role
Gibson has made a strong case for a role in the offense while Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is absent, NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt reports.
Gibson entered training camp on the roster bubble but has now locked down a spot after catching nine passes for 195 yards and two TDs in three preseason games. Meanwhile, Jeffery is expected to miss the first two weeks of the regular season, and Mack Hollins has been out since the first week of the preseason with an undisclosed injury. Gibson could have a regular spot in three-wide formations alongside Mike Wallace and Nelson Agholor when the Eagles kick off their season against the Falcons on Sept. 6.
