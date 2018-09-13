Gibson (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Gibson was held out Thursday's practice after being a limited participant earlier in the week. The 24-year-old should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers. If Gibson does suit up in Week 2, he's likely to see more work as a kick returner than receiver.

