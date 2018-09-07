Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Plays just six snaps on offense
Gibson saw just six offensive plays and was not targeted in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons.
Gibson had a monster preseason and seemed poised to take on a larger role in the offense with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin) shelved to start the season, but he was out-snapped 53-4 by DeAndre Carter. The 2017 fifth-round pick handled kick return duties, however, and totaled 43 yards on two returns. He will hope to see more of the field against Tampa Bay in Week 2.
More News
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Likely to open season as No. 3 wideout•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Expected to start as kick returner•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Making case for Week 1 role•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Goes deep against Patriots•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Burns Steelers•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...