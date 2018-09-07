Gibson saw just six offensive plays and was not targeted in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons.

Gibson had a monster preseason and seemed poised to take on a larger role in the offense with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin) shelved to start the season, but he was out-snapped 53-4 by DeAndre Carter. The 2017 fifth-round pick handled kick return duties, however, and totaled 43 yards on two returns. He will hope to see more of the field against Tampa Bay in Week 2.