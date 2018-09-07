Gibson saw just six offensive plays and was not targeted in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons.

Gibson had a monster preseason and seemed poised to take on a larger role in the offense with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin) shelved to start the season, but he was out-snapped 53-4 by DeAndre Carter. The 2017 fifth-round pick handled kick return duties, however, and totaled 43 yards on two returns. He will hope to see more of the field against Tampa Bay in Week 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories