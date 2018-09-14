Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Questionable for Sunday
Gibson (knee) is questionable against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Gibson's designation comes as no surprise, given that he was not able to fully participate in practice once this week. Even if the 24-year-old is able to suit up Sunday, he'll see more special-teams snaps than offensive work.
More News
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Plays just six snaps on offense•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Likely to open season as No. 3 wideout•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Expected to start as kick returner•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Making case for Week 1 role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.