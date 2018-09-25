Gibson played just one offensive snap and saw no targets in Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis.

Gibson had a big preseason but has only been on the field for 40 total offensive plays over three games since the regular season started. With the addition of Jordan Matthews and the Eagles' increased use of two-tight end sets while Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) recovers, the 23-year-old is buried in the competition for playing time and will likely need another injury to occur before he gets another real chance.