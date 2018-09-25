Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Sees just one snap in loss
Gibson played just one offensive snap and saw no targets in Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis.
Gibson had a big preseason but has only been on the field for 40 total offensive plays over three games since the regular season started. With the addition of Jordan Matthews and the Eagles' increased use of two-tight end sets while Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) recovers, the 23-year-old is buried in the competition for playing time and will likely need another injury to occur before he gets another real chance.
More News
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Active in Week 2•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Plays just six snaps on offense•
-
Eagles' Shelton Gibson: Likely to open season as No. 3 wideout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...