Jones (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Jets, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Jones injured his hamstring last week against the Packers on Thursday Night Football. With the few extra days off thanks to the Thursday game he was able to recover in time for Week 5. He'll figure to a large workload with Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (concussion) both sidelined against the Jets.

