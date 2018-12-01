Eagles' Sidney Jones: Clear for Monday
Jones (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Redskins.
Jones was unable to play in last weeks loss to the Giants, but was a full practice participant this week. The 22-year-old should grab the start at cornerback opposite Rasul Douglas since Jalen Mills (foot) is still sidelined.
