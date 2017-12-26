Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Jones (Achilles) is considered day-to-day in advance of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

The Eagles have kept Jones on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list all season while the rookie second-round pick has worked his way back from a torn left Achilles' tendon suffered during Washington's Pro Day workout. Jones appears to be on the mend after returning to practice Dec. 13, but with his window for evaluation set to come to a close this week, the Eagles will have to decide in the coming days whether he's progressed enough to the point that he can contribute in Week 17 and the postseason. If Jones isn't deemed ready to play against Dallas, he would revert to injured reserve.