Eagles' Sidney Jones: Day-to-day ahead of finale
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Jones (Achilles) is considered day-to-day in advance of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
The Eagles have kept Jones on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list all season while the rookie second-round pick has worked his way back from a torn left Achilles' tendon suffered during Washington's Pro Day workout. Jones appears to be on the mend after returning to practice Dec. 13, but with his window for evaluation set to come to a close this week, the Eagles will have to decide in the coming days whether he's progressed enough to the point that he can contribute in Week 17 and the postseason. If Jones isn't deemed ready to play against Dallas, he would revert to injured reserve.
More News
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Will practice this week•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Not close to practicing•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: May not play in 2017•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Not close to activation•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: May not be activated Monday when eligible•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Transitions to reserve/NFI list•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.