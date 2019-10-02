Play

Coach Doug Pederson called Jones (hamstring) day-to-day on Wednesday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Jones exited the first half of Week 4's win over the Packers due to a hamstring issue and did not return. The extent of his recovery and participation in practice this week will likely determine whether he's able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets. With Ronald Darby (hamstring) expected to miss a few games, Jones would likely play a starting role if he's able to go.

