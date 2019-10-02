Eagles' Sidney Jones: Day-to-day with injury
Coach Doug Pederson called Jones (hamstring) day-to-day on Wednesday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Jones exited the first half of Week 4's win over the Packers due to a hamstring issue and did not return. The extent of his recovery and participation in practice this week will likely determine whether he's able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets. With Ronald Darby (hamstring) expected to miss a few games, Jones would likely play a starting role if he's able to go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.