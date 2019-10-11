Jones is on track to suit up against the Vikings on Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jones said his lingering hamstring issue isn't as significant as the one he suffered in 2018, which caused him to miss multiple games, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The third-year pro's presence would be a notable boost for Philadelphia's secondary, considering that Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (concussion) are both trending towards inactivity.